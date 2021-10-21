Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Cyber Security: The number one thing to strengthen your account

VITA's Chief Information Security Officer said the last year has been unprecedented in the...
VITA's Chief Information Security Officer said the last year has been unprecedented in the number of cyber incidents and the scope.(ky3)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re online these days more than ever. And it’s easy to get complacent about your digital security. In the spirit of Cyber Security Awareness Month, we invited Michael Watson to the WDBJ7 Digital News Desk.

Watson is Chief Information Security Officer for VITA, Virginia’s Information Technologies Agency. It’s the agency responsible for information technology for all of the Commonwealth’s other agencies, including the executive team.

“The last year has been quite a wild ride for us cyber security folks,” he said Thursday.

Watson said the last year has been unprecedented in the number of cyber incidents and the scope.

He noted the attack that temporarily affected the Colonial Pipeline, resulting in gas panic buying throughout the southeast. But even local organizations, like Roanoke College, have experienced cyber incidents.

Agencies big and small, Watson said, have to keep up.

“We’ve got to remain diligent because just like what we see for all of these types of attacks and what we see out there, attackers are going where the money is,” he said.

While identity theft is still rampant, he said financial institutions in particular have beefed up security for individuals.

“I’d say it’s more of a good news story,” he concluded, saying many financial institutions have numerous checks and balances in place for individual accounts.

So how can we make sure that good news story doesn’t become a bad one?

Most important, he recommends a multi-step authentication for your most important accounts, which offers an extra layer of protection to log in.

“That’s that string of numbers that you get a text from or that is on your app on your phone,” he explained. “...It’s the number one thing that saves people when their passwords get compromised because it’ll eventually happen.”

You can watch our full conversation with Michael Watson here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

Latest News

The 'blue bucket' trend is re-emerging ahead of Halloween, signifying if a child has autism.
‘[They] may not want to be identified’: Group urges caution for Halloween with blue bucket trend for children with autism
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Richmonders set to vote on potential for a casino
Richmonders set to vote on potential for a casino
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Police: Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond vandalized
Police: Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond vandalized