Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Community meeting to be held on draft plans for River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A community meeting will be held in Chesterfield on the draft plans for the River City Sportsplex as well as the development of nearby properties in the Genito Road/Route 288 corridor.

Proposed improvements for the sportsplex include:

  • Construction of a splash park
  • A 5-k multiuse trail
  • Four new synthetic turf fields
  • Converting an existing field into a stadium

The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Chesterfield County’s Public Meeting Room. The meeting will also be streamed live on the county’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, stabs student in face during recess
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
An Amish buggy
Increased Amish buggy traffic expected for funeral of mother, father killed in buggy crash

Latest News

Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon is hosting a town hall meeting with Perry...
Tuckahoe to host meeting on job opportunities at Richmond International Airport
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, stabs student in face during recess
Mother claims landlord isn't helping with rent relief
Mother claims landlord isn't helping with rent relief