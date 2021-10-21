Community meeting to be held on draft plans for River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A community meeting will be held in Chesterfield on the draft plans for the River City Sportsplex as well as the development of nearby properties in the Genito Road/Route 288 corridor.

Proposed improvements for the sportsplex include:

Construction of a splash park

A 5-k multiuse trail

Four new synthetic turf fields

Converting an existing field into a stadium

The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Chesterfield County’s Public Meeting Room. The meeting will also be streamed live on the county’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

