Chesterfield leaders share redevelopment ideas for Genito Road, Rt. 288 corridor

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The county is considering bringing in a new water park, 5K trail, athletic fields and even a new stadium as Chesterfield reimagines a portion of the county. There’s one thing some neighbors don’t want to get lost in those plans, a staple in that area for six decades.

New images of the River City Sportsplex show what could be as Chesterfield leaders reveal what redeveloping this part of the county could look like. Half a million people visited the site last year, most of which were locals taking part in recreation and sports tournaments.

“70% of the population is within a 20-minute drive of the site, so it’s a great place for us to do additional development,” said Construction & Design Chief Stuart Connock.

County leaders believe they can add a few amenities to upgrade the site, including a 3,500 seat stadium and a 20,000 square foot multi-purpose building.

The county also has its eye on the now-shuttered Southside Speedway nearby. Chesterfield recently purchased it from private owners. Leaders are looking at what communities in other places have done when it comes to development.

“Really think about places where people go and grab a bite to eat after a game or places for them to stay. There’s really a lot of potential in this area to build off of that success of River City,” said Joanne Wieworka with the planning department.

A group gathered outside of the county meeting room Thursday, bringing their race cars to the parking lot. Their message was to restore and reopen the race track.

“They want to keep racing. They’re actually going to different race tracks; going out of town to race instead of keeping the tax dollars here in the county,” said Lin O’Neill.

County leaders say that may or may not happen, but they’re open to talking about it.

“Anybody that wants to have a discussion regarding saving the track, absolutely open to that,” supervisor Chris Winslow said.

Deputy County Administrator Jesse Smith said it’s somewhat tricky because although the county now owns the property, the county isn’t in the business of operating race tracks. Those making the decisions welcome private groups who want to submit a plan for the county to review.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.