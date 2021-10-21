Healthcare Pros
Assistance available for Columbia Gas Virginia customers

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - If you need help paying your energy bill, applications are now open for Columbia Gas customers in Virginia.

Funding is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help manage heating costs for those who qualify. LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides Virginia residents financial assistance with residential heating costs during the winter months.

The grants do not need to be repaid by the customer.

Guidelines for enrollment are revised each new heating season and they are also based on household size and income.

In addition to LIHEAP, Columbia Gas offers other assistance programs that offer flexible payment options, budget plans, and income-eligible financial support. For more information on billing options and payment assistance, click here or call 1-800-543-8911.

The enrollment period ends Nov. 12. For more information, click here.

