$600,000 grant awarded to Hotel Petersburg for renovations

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A chance to revitalize tourism in the city is coming in the form of a grant from Governor Ralph Northam.

Petersburg is getting $600,000 to renovate a 65-room hotel originally built-in 1915.

The building, owned by Tabb Street Development, will operate with Retro Hospitality - which specializes in boutique hotels.

The city’s mayor says this will help ramp up Petersburg’s downtown and elevate tourism.

The project will create 60 full-time and 40 part-time jobs in the area.

In total, Northam announced $4.4 million in grants for investment projects across the state.

