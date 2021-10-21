$600,000 grant awarded to Hotel Petersburg for renovations

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A chance to revitalize tourism in the city is coming in the form of a grant from Governor Ralph Northam.

Petersburg is getting $600,000 to renovate a 65-room hotel originally built-in 1915.

The building, owned by Tabb Street Development, will operate with Retro Hospitality - which specializes in boutique hotels.

The city’s mayor says this will help ramp up Petersburg’s downtown and elevate tourism.

The project will create 60 full-time and 40 part-time jobs in the area.

In total, Northam announced $4.4 million in grants for investment projects across the state.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.