29-year-old man identified as victim of deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 29-year-old Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting.

Officers were called around 3:29 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rogers Street for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Dontae Grissom, 29, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

