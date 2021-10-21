Healthcare Pros
29-year-old man identified as victim of deadly Richmond shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 29-year-old Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting.

Officers were called around 3:29 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rogers Street for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Dontae Grissom, 29, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

