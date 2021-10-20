Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warm for October

Friday brings a slim shower chance
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two straight “best weather days of the week” for today and tomorrow. Next chance for a few showers arrives Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A “Best Weather Day of the Week” Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A “Best Weather Day of the Week” Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon and evening. We expect showers, if any, to be spotty and light with rain totals of Less than 1/10″. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Cooler and mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Maurice Mulrain
Police: Man arrested in connection to Hopewell double homicide
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or...
Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
Person killed in Mechanicsville apartment fire identified

Latest News

Forecast: Warming up the next few days
Forecast: Warming up the next few days
Forecast: Warming up the next few days
Tuesday Forecast: A chilly start, then a gorgeous October day
Tuesday Forecast: A chilly start, then a gorgeous October day
Tuesday Forecast: A chilly start, then a gorgeous October day
Tuesday Forecast: A chilly start, then a gorgeous October day