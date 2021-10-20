Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warm for October
Friday brings a slim shower chance
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two straight “best weather days of the week” for today and tomorrow. Next chance for a few showers arrives Friday.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A “Best Weather Day of the Week” Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A “Best Weather Day of the Week” Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon and evening. We expect showers, if any, to be spotty and light with rain totals of Less than 1/10″. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Cooler and mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
