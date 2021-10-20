Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Tech scientists study constraint-induced movement therapy for kids with cerebral palsy

Scientific findings have supported the benefits of pediatric Constraint-Induced Movement...
Scientific findings have supported the benefits of pediatric Constraint-Induced Movement Therapy, in which a child’s more functional arm and hand are constrained by a lightweight cast, a splint, or a mitt, while a trained therapist uses operant conditioning techniques individualized for each child. But little was known about whether the outcome of therapy was directly linked to the dosage of therapy or method of constraint.(VT)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new study from scientists at Virginia Tech says that children with cerebral palsy respond better to large doses of intense physical therapy.

“The kind of therapy that we use for the children involves putting either a cast or splint on their arm that is their more functional arm and then focusing treatment on the arm that has been impaired,” explains Dr. Sharon Ramey, lead principal investigator for CHAMP.

The study was a five year process where almost 120 children between the ages of two and eight were evaluated.

“The treatment involves shaping behaviors,” she continues. “So a child who scarcely can move at all, just a little movement of the arm or the fingers, we reinforce. The therapists are highly skilled in eliciting the behavior so the child can eventually gain voluntary control.”

“We found that three hour sessions, five days weekly, for a month of this kind of therapy really produced meaningful, clinically meaningful benefits that lasted at least six months. Pretty soon, we’ll find out if they lasted even longer than that.”

Dr. Ramey says this kind of therapy, while rigorous, is also rewarding.

“Although it sounds like, are we being too demanding to ask a family and a child to have this much treatment? The answer is no. We hope this will become a standard of care for all children who have cerebral palsy.”

The Neuromotor Research Clinic recruits families to participate in research studies that provide therapy to children with certain movement disorders.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Maurice Mulrain
Police: Man arrested in connection to Hopewell double homicide

Latest News

Richmond health leaders are working with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well...
Richmond health officials hopeful COVID-19 vaccine supply for kids 5-11 won’t become an issue
Jessica Bourne shows off her breast cancer port scar coverup tattoo.
‘Every pain, every sadness... just disappeared’: Richmond tattoo artist covers up breast cancer port scars
Lake Anna algae bloom.
VDH says keep staying away from Lake Anna waters due to algal blooms
Students in masks head for school in Caroline County.
Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia