Virginia Fire Chiefs Association reports shortage of volunteer firefighters

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Fire Chiefs Association is raising alarms about a shortage of volunteer firefighters across the country and in the state.

The association says statistics show there’s been a 10 percent decrease in the number of volunteer firefighters working in the United States since 1985.

A number of departments in Virginia, including Goochland County Fire Rescue and EMS, have seen declining numbers over the years.

Chief Eddie Ferguson says Goochland County Fire Rescue started out as an all-volunteer organization in 1951. In 2009, Ferguson says the department introduced career firefighters on their team.

During the 1990′s, Ferguson says they reached their peak numbers of close to 300 volunteers

Over the years, Ferguson says he’s seen this number drop. Currently, the department has 171 volunteers who work alongside their 60 career firefighters.

“We’re not at a critical threshold, but we do monitor the situation every day,” Ferguson said.

Every year, Ferguson says they typically between 25-30 new volunteers. He believes one of the factors of this decline is incorporating volunteer time in busy schedules.

“There’s so many other things competing for people’s time,” Ferguson said. “So many family functions, so many things with the children, things in the community.”

Keith Johnson, president of the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, also believes this decline is happening because of the required training for volunteers.

“We make them go through the fire training, EMS training. So, over the years, the training has gotten more rigorous,” he said. “Persons with a full-time job often state that timing, or the amount of time needed, is often a deterrent.”

Johnson says many fire departments in Virginia rely on help from volunteers.

“Approximately 552 fire departments across the Commonwealth of Virginia and nearly 71 percent of them rely on some form of volunteers to staff their stations,” he said.

In an effort to help with this shortage, the Virginia Fire Chief Association released a new public service announcement, called “You’ve Seen Us,” with a goal to inspire the next generation of future firefighters.

“It’s an ask of come be part of our community,” Johnson said. “Check it out. Go to the local fire station and see what it’s all about and it may interest you.”

A challenging and rewarding call Chief Ferguson hopes more people will answer to help their neighbors.

“You can actually help out your neighbor, help people that you know, and other people you don’t know,” he said. “You never know who’s going to need to make that 911 call next and we want to make sure we have adequate staffing on duty, both career and volunteer, to respond to that next emergency.”

Ferguson says they require their members to work roughly 24 hours a month.

Once a person submits their application, makes it through the background checks and is assigned to a station, Ferguson says it will take roughly six months of firefighter and EMS training before people can start responding to emergency calls.

