VCU police search for man believed to be missing, endangered

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University Police are searching for a man they believe is missing and endangered.

Detectives said Lorenzo Lane, 72, of Warsaw, is not affiliated with VCU, but his last known location was VCU’s MCV Campus on Oct. 19.

His family said that while he was expected on the campus, he did not return home.

“Based on these, and other personal circumstances, VCU Police consider Mr. Lane missing and endangered,” a VCU Alert said.

Lane was last seen on security cameras shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, walking across East Broad Street towards downtown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 828-1234 or Det. Lee Olds at (804) 382-2719.

