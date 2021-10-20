Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VCU police search for man believed to be missing, endangered

Virginia Commonwealth University Police are searching for a man they believe is missing and...
Virginia Commonwealth University Police are searching for a man they believe is missing and endangered.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University Police are searching for a man they believe is missing and endangered.

Detectives said Lorenzo Lane, 72, of Warsaw, is not affiliated with VCU, but his last known location was VCU’s MCV Campus on Oct. 19.

His family said that while he was expected on the campus, he did not return home.

“Based on these, and other personal circumstances, VCU Police consider Mr. Lane missing and endangered,” a VCU Alert said.

Lane was last seen on security cameras shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, walking across East Broad Street towards downtown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 828-1234 or Det. Lee Olds at (804) 382-2719.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
An Amish buggy
Increased Amish buggy traffic expected for funeral of mother, father killed in buggy crash
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or...
Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting
Jessica Bourne shows off her breast cancer port scar coverup tattoo.
‘Every pain, every sadness... just disappeared’: Richmond tattoo artist covers up breast cancer port scars
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

Latest News

The Virginia Fire Chiefs Association is reporting a shortage of volunteer firefighters around...
Virginia Fire Chiefs Association reports shortage of volunteer firefighters
Signs in Cumberland County to warn drivers of horse and buggy's in roadways.
Family friend steps up to help children of Amish buggy crash victims
The crash happened along Route 45 north on Wednesday.
Person airlifted following crash involving farm tractor
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk business, education plans in Richmond
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk business, education plans in Richmond