UVA research looks into relationship between well-child visits and diagnosing autism

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new baby means plenty of check-ups, and some of those can be critical when it comes to diagnosing autism.

A new study conducted at the University of Virginia School of Nursing suggests that missing these visits may lead to delayed autism diagnoses.

The study included 253 children diagnosed with autism born in Virginia in 2011, monitored their attendance at routine well-child visits, and the average age when they were diagnosed.

“We started looking at well-child visits just to see are rural kids even going to well child visits first of all, as often as their urban counterparts, and in Virginia they weren’t,” Pam DeGuzman said. “We want to see is this a reason why they might be having a delayed diagnosis, because of course the well-child visit is the screening visit for autism.”

DeGruzman says we need to do a better job making sure kids are getting to these well-child visits.

“When you get an earlier diagnosis, there’s more opportunity for early intervention and you can really impact the child’s treatment and their ability to respond to treatment over the course of their life,” DeGuzman said. “The kids on Medicaid were much more likely than kids with private insurance to miss their visits, and so we have to really think about for kids who are in working-poor families, how can we make these visits more accessible to them.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.