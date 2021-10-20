Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond woman arrested on weapons charge after carrying loaded gun into airport

gun at airport
gun at airport(TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Richmond was arrested for carrying a loaded gun into Richmond International Airport.

The gun was detected by an X-ray machine at the security checkpoint on Oct. 19. The gun was a .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets.

Police confiscated the gun and arrested her on a weapons charge. She also has a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
An Amish buggy
Increased Amish buggy traffic expected for funeral of mother, father killed in buggy crash
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or...
Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting
Jessica Bourne shows off her breast cancer port scar coverup tattoo.
‘Every pain, every sadness... just disappeared’: Richmond tattoo artist covers up breast cancer port scars
Maurice Mulrain
Police: Man arrested in connection to Hopewell double homicide

Latest News

COVID vaccines
Over 11.1 million doses administered | More than 5.3 million people fully vaccinated
COVID-19 cases in Va.
More than 1,800 COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate drops to 6.8%
paper bags
Is buying in bulk worth it?
Is buying in bulk worth it?
Is buying in bulk worth it?