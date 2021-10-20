Richmond woman arrested on weapons charge after carrying loaded gun into airport
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Richmond was arrested for carrying a loaded gun into Richmond International Airport.
The gun was detected by an X-ray machine at the security checkpoint on Oct. 19. The gun was a .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets.
Police confiscated the gun and arrested her on a weapons charge. She also has a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.
