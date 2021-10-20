Richmond School Board wants more time to decide on collective bargaining request

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Teachers and school staff in Richmond will have to keep waiting when it comes to their push to have a seat at the table on issues impacting their jobs. Many of them thought the action would’ve happened this week, but the school board says it’s going to study the issue a bit more before taking any action.

For years, state law said people who work in the public sector cannot be involved in collective bargaining. This year, Governor Ralph Northam signed a new law that did away with that concept. Now, teachers in Richmond are moving full throttle to get the school board on board with them.

Nearly two decades in the education field, and Katina Harris wouldn’t take it back.

“Building a relationship with the kids, inspiring them to do more than what we teach them in the classroom,” the Boushall Middle School teacher, however, sees how conditions are impacting her colleagues across Richmond. “Teachers feel burnout now. That’s normally burnout [from the] beginning of the year before we go to Christmas break burnout that teachers already feel right now, and so they’re kind of overwhelmed.”

That’s why the Richmond Education Association is fighting to get the school board to approve a collective bargaining plan, giving teachers and school staff a seat at the table for issues affecting them. Prior to now, they couldn’t.

“Our working conditions, our salaries - just having a voice…Who knows better than us?” Harris asked.

“In today’s age, we have teachers who don’t have time to eat their lunch. They don’t have time to go to the bathroom. We can’t limit the ability for them to have a planning period,” said school board member Kenya Gibson, who is all for collective bargaining.

At Monday night’s board meeting, only one member spoke against it.

“I do not support collective bargaining,” Jonathan Young said. He admits teachers have been “micro-managed,” but he says, “I do think the prescription for a cure is something else.”

The issue has not come up for a vote yet. Teachers, like Harris, will keep their fingers crossed.

“They make all of the decisions for us…It’s a constant reaction to everything that’s created and then sent to us. ‘This is what you will do. This is how many students you can have in the classroom’ when actually we need you to come to the school and see the space that you’re giving us,” she said.

“They’re having to serve meals as cafeteria workers…They’ve developed lesson plans in new ways. We can only ask so much before the teachers say ‘we’re done,’ and we cannot in our district allow that happen,” Gibson said.

The board will now create a committee with teachers and school board members to dive deeper into the issue. Then the board could vote on this in December. Gibson feels that’s just kicking the can down the road when she believes a vote should have happened Monday to show teachers they mean business.

You can read the proposal Gibson sponsored, here.

