Police: Boy, 13, hit by van, fatally injured

(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say a 13-year-old boy was hit by a van and fatally injured while crossing a road.

News outlets report that Prince William County Police said the boy was crossing James Madison Highway in Haymarket on Tuesday when he was hit by a Honda Odyssey.

Police say the northbound van had a green light to go through the intersection and struck the boy who was in the roadway. The boy was taken to a hospital, where police say he died.

The driver, a 46-year-old Chantilly woman, stayed at the scene and police say she wasn’t injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

State police say charges are pending.
