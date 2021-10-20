Person airlifted following crash involving farm tractor

CUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a person was airlifted following a crash involving a car and farm tractor.

The crash happened along Route 45 north on Wednesday.

The sheriff said the crash is not near where the deadly Amish buggy crash happened over the weekend. That crash happened on Route 45 south near Farmville, about 25 minutes away from the tractor crash.

Additional details about the tractor crash were not immediately available.

