Pedestrian injured after becoming pinned between vehicles at Chesterfield Towne Center

The incident happened at Chesterfield Towne Center on Wednesday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a pedestrian was injured after they were pinned between vehicles.

The incident happened at Chesterfield Towne Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

