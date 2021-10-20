Pedestrian injured after becoming pinned between vehicles at Chesterfield Towne Center
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a pedestrian was injured after they were pinned between vehicles.
The incident happened at Chesterfield Towne Center on Wednesday afternoon.
The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
