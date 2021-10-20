Pedestrian injured after becoming pinned between vehicles at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a pedestrian was injured after they were pinned between vehicles.

The incident happened at Chesterfield Towne Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are currently working a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the Towne Center one person was transported with non life threatening injuries after being pinned between vehicles. pic.twitter.com/ecQl7P9IRv — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.