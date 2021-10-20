Healthcare Pros
Northam announces $77 billion secured in capital investment, creating nearly 100,000 new jobs

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, where he announced...
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, where he announced COVID-19 vaccines would be mandatory for state employees.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that the state has secured $77 billion in capital investment for more than 850 projects in the Commonwealth.

The projects will create nearly 100,000 new jobs as businesses expand and new companies establish in Virginia.

“Virginia’s economy is roaring because we’re investing in people, infrastructure, and our future,” said Northam. “When you treat people right it’s good for everyone and good for business. Companies want to invest here, and people want to work here. The billions of dollars companies are investing in our Commonwealth will expand opportunities and help Virginia reach new heights.”

The announcement comes just days after Northam announced new manufacturing jobs in Southwest Virginia. Northam is expected to travel to Loudoun, Bland and Danville this week to join companies making major investments.

