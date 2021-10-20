News to Know for Oct. 20: COVID cases among kids; Pandemic funds for schools; Job fairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you start the day!

Best Weather Of The Week

Two straight “best weather days of the week” for today and tomorrow. Next chance for a few showers arrives Friday.

A “Best Weather Day of the Week” Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Today will be mostly sunny.

Hit-And-Run Driver Sought

Richmond police are searching for the driver who they say injured a pedestrian and left the scene.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 to the 3600 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. (Richmond Police)

At the scene, a man told officers he had been walking east along Walmsley Boulevard when he was hit by a van that was also heading eastbound. Police said the driver did not stop and was last seen heading towards Richmond Highway.

Children & COVID

Since July, multiple outbreaks have been linked to day camps and child care facilities.

There are also currently more than 50 “outbreaks in progress” at public and private K-12 schools across the state, though many have resulted in fewer than 10 cases.

(Pexels)

The same age group now accounts for just over 10 percent of all new infections, compared with less than three percent at the start of the pandemic.

Children overall, from infancy to 17, now account for nearly 23 percent of all cases — a marked increase from the start of the pandemic, when they accounted for less than three percent.

Learning Loss

Billions of dollars are flowing to Virginia schools in the wake of the pandemic. Tuesday morning, state lawmakers questioned whether the money will go where it’s needed the most.

School desks (WLBT)

Members of the Senate Finance Committee said recent testing reveals dramatic learning loss. And some said they believe leaders have underestimated the impact of the pandemic on students’ mental health.

Virginia schools will receive more than three billion dollars in federal funds. Most of that is direct aid that comes with little or no state oversight.

RPS On Collective Bargaining

Teachers and school staff in Richmond will have to keep waiting when it comes to their push to have a seat at the table on issues impacting their jobs.

Many of them thought the action would’ve happened this week, but the school board says it’s going to study the issue a bit more before taking any action.

Richmond school board (NBC12)

For years, state law said people who work in the public sector cannot be involved in collective bargaining. This year, Governor Ralph Northam signed a new law that did away with that concept.

Now, teachers in Richmond are moving full throttle to get the school board on board with them.

New Voting Website

As Election Day gets closer and closer, the Virginia Department of Elections is launching a new website that addresses facts and fallacies about voting.

The ‘Vote With Confidence’ website not only gives you information on when and where you can vote, but it also goes over potential concerns voters may have regarding cybersecurity, voter fraud and the overall trustworthiness of election outcomes.

The new web page can be found here.

Noises Near Ft. A.P. Hill

Citizens who live near Fort A.P. Hill may hear an increase in noise due to training.

The Army Garrison said the noise could happen day and night through Oct. 27.

Fort A.P. Hill (NBC12)

Low cloud cover may cause higher noise and vibrations.

Job Fair At Ft. Lee

Fort Lee will be hosting a job fair in an effort to hire hundreds of people to help support the Afghan evacuees.

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Petersburg, Va. Afghan refugees who have been prescreened by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have been taken to Fort Lee and other temporary reception centers are being set up at Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The following positions need to be filled:

Warehouse workers

Operations coordinators

Foodservice workers

Administrators & more

These employees will go to Fort Pickett and other U.S. bases that are currently housing Afghan evacuees. The job fair will be held on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Custodial Job Fair

Chesterfield County will be holding a custodial job fair and hiring event.

The job fair is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the Central Library at 7501 Lucy Corr Boulevard.

Mop (Pixabay)

Those interested should apply online prior to the event or call (804)-748-1340 to set up an appointment for an interview, which will be conducted on the spot.

Candidates should bring a current valid driver’s license. Masks will be required at this event.

Final Thought

Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create - Roy T. Bennett

