Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New redistricting committee all but gives up map effort

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting committee has all but given up its effort to draw new congressional maps after committee members couldn’t find consensus on what constitutes political fairness.

The redistricting committee had already failed to come up with new maps for the General Assembly.

At a meeting Wednesday, it sought common ground on a  map for the state’s 11 congressional districts. But the commission of eight Democrats and eight Republicans split down the line on whether Republicans deserved four or five safe seats.

The commission canceled future meetings, but left open the possibility of meeting again if perhaps commissioners on their own can develop a compromise map.

The state Supreme Court will draw the maps if the commission cannot.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
An Amish buggy
Increased Amish buggy traffic expected for funeral of mother, father killed in buggy crash
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or...
Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting
Jessica Bourne shows off her breast cancer port scar coverup tattoo.
‘Every pain, every sadness... just disappeared’: Richmond tattoo artist covers up breast cancer port scars
Maurice Mulrain
Police: Man arrested in connection to Hopewell double homicide

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe
McAuliffe, Youngkin now mum on tax return disclosures
Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia has received a record number of local and private sector...
Virginia expects $2B in public-private broadband funding
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk business, education plans in Richmond