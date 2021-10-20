NBC12 and Salvation Army team up once again for annual Angel Tree Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again to help spread Christmas cheer to the boys and girls of Virginia with your help.

The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year.

For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate. Each Angel represents a real child right here in our community who needs your help.

Angel Tree gets underway when social service agencies or schools refer families in need to Salvation Army. Salvation Army then speaks with the family to make sure there is truly a need.

“We obtain the name of each child or special needs adults in the family and a list of desired Christmas gifts. Verification is made to ensure that the family is not receiving duplicate services from another agency,” Salvation Army’s website says.

Angels are then placed on trees at malls or businesses around central Virginia, where generous community members can then select an Angel. The donors then purchase the gifts and return them to Salvation Army, who then takes the items to distribution centers.

During the week before Christmas, families can then come and pick up their gifts.

Angels will be up for adoption starting Nov. 1 at Chesterfield Town Center Mall and Short Pump Mall. The deadline to adopt an Angel is Dec. 1.

Those who choose to adopt an Angel will need to return their gifts to Salvation Army before Dec. 17.

