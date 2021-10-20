National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday | Here’s where to take your unused medications
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Drug Take-Back Day is on Saturday, so law enforcement agencies are holding events for citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted medications.
Residents will be able to safely discard expired, unwanted or unused medications, including:
- Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (e.g., tablets, capsules, pills, etc.)
- Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups (please keep sealed in original container)
The following items will not be accepted:
- Intravenous solutions, injectables, and needles
- Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine
All events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here is a list of locations below:
- Richmond Alternative School - 119 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23220
- VCU Police Monroe Park - 20 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220
- VCU Hunton Student Center - 1110 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219
- St. Paul’s Baptist Church - 700 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224
- Fairfield Henrico County Public Library - 1401 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223
- Richmond Sheriff’s Office - 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223
- Henrico Training Center - 7721 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23294
- Virginia State Police Division 1 Office - 9300 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060
- Chesterfield Wegmans - 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113
- Ashland Police Department - 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005
- Henrico Wegmans - 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233
- Mechanicsville Convenience Center - 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
- Colonial Heights Police Public Safety Building - 100 Highland Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
- Petersburg Walmart - 3500 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805
- Dinwiddie Eastside Enhancement Center - 7301 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803
- Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1 - 180 River Rd W, Manakin-Sabot, VA 23103
- New Kent Sheriff’s Office - 11995 Courthouse Cir, New Kent, VA 23124
- Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics - 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen, VA 22546
- Petersburg CVS - Walnut Hill MARKET, 2100 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805
- Prince George Police Department - 6600 Courthouse Rd, Prince George, VA 23875
- John Randolph Hospital - 411 W Randolph Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860
- Hopewell Police - 311 Cavalier Square, Hopewell, VA 23860
- Powhatan Sheriff’s Office - 3880 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139
- King William Food Lion - 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA 23009
- Charles City Sheriff’s Office - 10780 Courthouse Rd, Charles City, VA 23030
- Amelia Pharmacy - 15412 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002
- Amelia Walgreens - 15105 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002
- Caroline CVS - 104 W Broaddus Ave, Bowling Green, VA 22427
- Goochland Fire-Rescue Company 5 - 2710 Fairground Rd, Goochland, VA 23063
For additional locations, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.