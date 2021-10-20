National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday | Here’s where to take your unused medications

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Drug Take-Back Day is on Saturday, so law enforcement agencies are holding events for citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted medications.

Residents will be able to safely discard expired, unwanted or unused medications, including:

Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (e.g., tablets, capsules, pills, etc.)

Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups (please keep sealed in original container)

The following items will not be accepted:

Intravenous solutions, injectables, and needles

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine

All events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here is a list of locations below:

Richmond Alternative School - 119 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23220

VCU Police Monroe Park - 20 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220

VCU Hunton Student Center - 1110 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219

St. Paul’s Baptist Church - 700 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224

Fairfield Henrico County Public Library - 1401 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223

Richmond Sheriff’s Office - 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223

Henrico Training Center - 7721 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23294

Virginia State Police Division 1 Office - 9300 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Chesterfield Wegmans - 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113

Ashland Police Department - 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005

Henrico Wegmans - 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233

Mechanicsville Convenience Center - 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Colonial Heights Police Public Safety Building - 100 Highland Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Petersburg Walmart - 3500 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Dinwiddie Eastside Enhancement Center - 7301 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803

Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1 - 180 River Rd W, Manakin-Sabot, VA 23103

New Kent Sheriff’s Office - 11995 Courthouse Cir, New Kent, VA 23124

Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics - 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen, VA 22546

Petersburg CVS - Walnut Hill MARKET, 2100 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Prince George Police Department - 6600 Courthouse Rd, Prince George, VA 23875

John Randolph Hospital - 411 W Randolph Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860

Hopewell Police - 311 Cavalier Square, Hopewell, VA 23860

Powhatan Sheriff’s Office - 3880 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

King William Food Lion - 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA 23009

Charles City Sheriff’s Office - 10780 Courthouse Rd, Charles City, VA 23030

Amelia Pharmacy - 15412 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002

Amelia Walgreens - 15105 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002

Caroline CVS - 104 W Broaddus Ave, Bowling Green, VA 22427

Goochland Fire-Rescue Company 5 - 2710 Fairground Rd, Goochland, VA 23063

For additional locations, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.