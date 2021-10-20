Multiple tractor-trailer crash closes all I-95 south lanes in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has closed all southbound lanes on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

The crash occurred near Exit 118 Thornburg.

There is no word yet on when lanes will be back open.

Drivers should expect delays.

