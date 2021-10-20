Healthcare Pros
More than 1,800 COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate drops to 6.8%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 1,800 new cases reported Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 911,321 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 1,822 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,585 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,325 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 6.8%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 4,814 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 87,895 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,737,867 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 39,042 cases, 1,154 hospitalizations, 538 deaths
  • Henrico: 33,969 cases, 1,241 hospitalizations, 707 deaths
  • Richmond: 23,622 cases, 932 hospitalizations, 341 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,591 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 193 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,194 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 107 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,979 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

