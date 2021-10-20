Memorial Regional Medical Center holds wall-breaking ceremony for expansion

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours leaders held a wall-breaking ceremony at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover to celebrate the expansion of the facility.

The expansion will include at West Pavilion, renovations to current hospital space, an increase of 44 beds with a new 11-bed ICU, and 33 medical/surgical beds.

“We are thrilled to kick off this 44-bed expansion and renovation at Memorial Regional which has been many years in the making. This is a major milestone in our pursuit to better meet the growing needs of the community in Hanover County,” said Leigh Sewell, president, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center. “We look forward to opening the West Pavilion and continuing to provide quality, compassionate care for this community well into the future.”

With the expansion, the hospital’s acute care beds capacity will be 269.

The expansion will cost $48.5 million. The West Pavilion is expected to open in 2022 while the rest is expected to follow in 2023.

