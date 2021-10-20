Healthcare Pros
McAuliffe, Youngkin now mum on tax return disclosures

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe
(WDBJ7)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The leading candidates for Virginia governor have gone quiet on commitments both previously made to disclose at least some information from recent tax returns before the Nov. 2 election.

Neither the campaign of Democrat Terry McAuliffe nor that of Republican Glenn Youngkin has responded to recent inquiries from The Associated Press about their plans to share the information with voters.

While it is not required for Virginia gubernatorial candidates to disclose their returns, there is some limited precedent for doing so.

The complete documents could give a more nuanced look at a candidate’s income, deductions and philanthropy than the state’s mandatory disclosures do.

