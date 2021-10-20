Healthcare Pros
Louisa County students use asynchronous days to volunteer

Students in Louisa County Public Schools picking up trash during their asynchronous work day.
Students in Louisa County Public Schools picking up trash during their asynchronous work day.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Getting on a school bus every morning is nothing new to Louisa County students. Where they went on Wednesday, though, was.

About 150 students spent their asynchronous learning day, where they did not have to be in the building, on the side of the road, picking up what others carelessly left behind.

“This litter’s just going to stay out here if someone doesn’t do something with it, so why not us?” said Robert Growden, an 11th grader in the county.

Working with the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Louisa County sheriff, they split into groups, wielding gloves, safety vests, and flags, cleaning up.

“We’re team LCPS here in Louisa. Our bus drivers, our teachers, our instructional assistants, cafeteria workers, several of our staff members are out here this morning helping with this as our students come out and give back to the community,” said Superintendent Doug Straley.

For hours, they stooped, picked, bagged, and stooped again. You wouldn’t think it, but ninth grader Luke Rowan says the time flew by.

“This is a lot more fun than sitting in a classroom, on so many levels. No homework, you just come out here and get to be you,” Rowan said.

It’s part of the district’s push to get students to volunteer in the community.

“I just really like helping the community, and with COVID-19, I haven’t really had many opportunities to. Just nice to give back a little bit and get out and help people a little bit,” Growden said.

There are six total asynchronous days for Louisa County students. Each one of those asynchronous classes is expected to offer volunteer opportunities.

