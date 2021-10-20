Job fair will be held at Ft. Lee to hire applicants to help with Afghan evacuees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee will be hosting a job fair in an effort to hire hundreds of people to help support the Afghan evacuees.

KBR will participate in a career fair to fill immediate hire positions at Fort Pickett and other U.S. bases that house Afghan evacuees such as Fort McCoy is Wisconsin, Fort Bliss Doña Ana Range Complex in Chaparral, New Mexico, and Camp Atterbury in Indiana.

The following positions need to be filled:

Warehouse workers

Operations coordinators

Foodservice workers

Administrators & more

The job fair will be held on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the event, visit here.

To see a list of open opportunities, click here.

