Is buying in bulk worth it?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We all do it: See a huge package of something at the grocery store and assume, “If I buy a whole bunch, I’ll save money.” Sometimes that’s true, but not always!

Researchers with MagnifyMoney found that shoppers save an average of 25% across 20 common products when purchased in bulk.

The products that help you save are Ziploc seal freezer bags, Honey Bunches of Oats, Skippy creamy peanut butter, Kellog’s Eggo Homestyle Waffles.

You can also get the biggest savings from buying batteries in bulk! An eight-count pack of Duracell AA batteries costs 93 cents a battery, while a 40-count pack costs 45 cents a battery. That’s a 52% savings!

On the other hand, the MagnifyMoney survey found that buying toilet paper in bulk doesn’t really save you money. The same goes for products that take up a lot of space and could go bad before you use them.

Memberships to stores that save you on bulk purchases can be worth it on some items but not all. You would have to do the math. Know your price and figure out is it worth it for you.

