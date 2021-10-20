Healthcare Pros
Fort Lee to host job fair to help out with Afghan evacuees

The job fair will be held on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee will be hosting a job fair in an effort to hire hundreds of people to help support the Afghan evacuees.

The following positions need to be filled:

  • Warehouse workers
  • Operations coordinators
  • Foodservice workers
  • Administrators & more

These employees will go to Fort Pickett and other U.S. bases that are currently housing Afghan evacuees.

The job fair will be held on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

