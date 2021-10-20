Fort Lee to host job fair to help out with Afghan evacuees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee will be hosting a job fair in an effort to hire hundreds of people to help support the Afghan evacuees.

The following positions need to be filled:

Warehouse workers

Operations coordinators

Foodservice workers

Administrators & more

These employees will go to Fort Pickett and other U.S. bases that are currently housing Afghan evacuees.

The job fair will be held on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

