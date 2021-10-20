Department of Elections launches website addressing voting facts, fallacies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Election Day gets closer and closer, the Virginia Department of Elections is launching a new website that addresses facts and fallacies about voting.

The ‘Vote With Confidence’ website not only gives you information on when and where you can vote, but it also goes over potential concerns voters may have regarding cybersecurity, voter fraud and the overall trustworthiness of election outcomes.

The new web page can be found here.

