Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dave Matthews is scheduled to play an acoustic set during a get-out-the-vote rally with gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville this weekend.

McAuliffe’s campaign announced Wednesday, October 20, that the rally will be held at the Ting Pavilion Sunday, Oct. 24. Stacey Abrams and DNC Chair Jaime Harrison are also slated to be at the event.

The event is free and open to the public. You will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry, though children 12 and under who are not eligible to be vaccinated can still attend.

Doors open at 11 a.m.

