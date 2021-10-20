Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station

By WDIV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police are searching for two gunmen who ambushed and fatally shot a young couple sitting in their car outside a Detroit gas station.

Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed in a cold-blooded shooting around 8:40 p.m. Monday at a Marathon gas station on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a Detroit gas station. The latter was holding the couple's 9-month-old baby in her arms when she was shot. The little boy was not hurt.(Source: Lindsey Family, WDIV via CNN)

Candace Lindsey, the mother of Benson Lindsey, says her only child was the light of her life.

“They took everything I had. My son was the only baby God allowed me to have, and I don’t have him no more,” she said through tears.

Police released video of the ambush, with cameras capturing two gunmen coming at both sides of Benson Lindsey’s car and firing multiple shots.

The couple had their 9-month-old baby in the car with them. Nash was holding him in her arms when she was shot, but the little boy was not hurt.

Police say the couple had their second child one month ago: a daughter who was born prematurely and is still in the hospital.

“I can’t imagine. I don’t know what is the cause of this or what made people feel that it was worth his life and hers,” Candace Lindsey said.

Detroit homicide detectives are fanning out across the city’s west side, trying to find the people responsible. They hope the release of the video footage will generate tips.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detroit Police.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Maurice Mulrain
Police: Man arrested in connection to Hopewell double homicide
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or...
Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
Person killed in Mechanicsville apartment fire identified

Latest News

Police released video of the ambush, with cameras capturing two gunmen coming at both sides of...
Police search for gunmen after young couple killed at Detroit gas station
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
La. student charged with felonies in TikTok-inspired attack on disabled teacher
Prosecutors allege that he killed her because she wanted a divorce to end a "toxic relationship."
California man arrested for murder of missing wife
ADDS FILE FOOTAGE - A woman walks past a TV screen showing a file footage of a North Korean...
N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch