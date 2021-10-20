Healthcare Pros
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk business, education plans in Richmond

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)(Associated Press)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Addressing a crowd at the 2021 Virginia Education and Workforce Conference, Terry McAuliffe was first to speak. The Democrat, and former governor, touted his $2 billion plan to raise teacher pay, get 40,000 kids into Pre-K, and make broadband accessible for all.

“I want to see more hands on learning, earlier on in K-12. I want to see math and science and computer science skills beginning in kindergarten,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

Glenn Youngkin spoke second. The Republican businessman said his day one agenda includes cutting taxes, making sure degree programs and skill training match up, and streamline 37,000 pages of business regulations.

“And train and develop a workforce to take the jobs in a growing economy. We’ve got to do both at the same time. If it was easy, anybody could do it,” said Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

The Virginia Chamber, which hosted the conference, is working on a plan called Blueprint Virginia 2030. That statewide economic plan is meant to transcend gubernatorial terms and reflect input from the state’s business community.

“We’re in a challenge now with COVID. So we’ve got to continue to recruit businesses and in order to do that you have to have investments in education,” said McAuliffe.

It will be presented to the governor-elect, whoever that is, in early December.

“We’ve got to get things moving and I’ve got a 30 year business career building businesses and creating jobs. I think I’m uniquely qualified to do this right now,” said Youngkin.

The candidates say the campaign is going well, with lots of enthusiasm. They both have hundreds of stops before Election Day, meaning very little sleep for the campaigns.

