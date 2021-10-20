All I-95 south lanes in Spotsylvania will close for several hours due to multi tractor-trailer crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has closed all southbound lanes on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

Traffic is being diverted off Exit 188 Thornburg. Drivers can choose to travel to Route 1 from Mudd Tavern Road or enter back to southbound I-95 at the interchange.

Police on the scene say the interstate will remain closed for several hours.

Backups are five miles long. Drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.