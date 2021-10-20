All I-95 south lanes in Spotsylvania will close for several hours due to multi tractor-trailer crash
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has closed all southbound lanes on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.
Traffic is being diverted off Exit 188 Thornburg. Drivers can choose to travel to Route 1 from Mudd Tavern Road or enter back to southbound I-95 at the interchange.
Police on the scene say the interstate will remain closed for several hours.
Backups are five miles long. Drivers should expect delays.
