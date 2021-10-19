World War II sailor from Portsmouth has been accounted for

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that a Virginia sailor killed during World War II was accounted for Sept. 28, 2020.

Navy Ship’s Cook 1st Class Rodger Butts, 47, of Portsmouth, Virginia was assigned to battleship USS Oklahoma. The ship was docked at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when the vessel was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The battleship sustained multiple torpedo hits which quickly caused it to capsize, resulting in the death of about 430 crewmen, including Butts.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma for analysis.

To identify Butts’ remains DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis. Scientists the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used DNA analysis to help confirm the identity.

Butts’ name is now recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Butts will be buried in Newtown, Pennsylvania. The date has yet to be determined.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800)-443-9298.

