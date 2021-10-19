Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: A chilly start, then a gorgeous October day

Coolest start since spring, then a pleasant warmup
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures gradually get warmer the next few days with dry, sunny weather expected through Thursday.

Monday Evening: Quickly turning cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Looks mainly dry at this point. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Cooler and mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

