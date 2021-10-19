Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tentative settlement reached in Dominion rate review

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s largest electric utility has reached a settlement agreement with regulators and other parties in an ongoing rate case that if approved would provide one-time refunds to customers and a rate reduction going forward.

Dominion Energy Virginia announced the development late Monday afternoon in the rate case that kicked off in the spring.

The company said in a news release that the proposed settlement would result in $330 million in one-time refunds on customer bills, amounting to about $67 for a typical residential customer.

The State Corporation Commission can now accept, reject or modify the agreement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Check out all of these fun events happening around...
List of 2021 Halloween events in central Virginia
Previous Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron’s Ball raises $1 million for American Cancer Society
The two men running to be Virginia's next governor are logging a lot of miles around the state,...
Candidates for Virginia governor make final push for votes