Stoney asks for capacity plans for new George Wythe HS in response to RPS board request for $10 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking for the capacity plans for the new George Wythe High School after the Richmond Public Schools Board asked for $10.8 million in extra funding.

The school board wrote a letter to Stoney requesting an extra $10.8 million from previous school projects to go towards building a new George Wythe High School.

In doing so this may have delayed the construction, even more. The school board rejected the mayor’s offer to work together to build the school saying ‘schools should build schools.’ The mayor said this was something that could have been resolved over 6 months ago.

Stoney says he will introduce an ordinance at an upcoming city council meeting to amend the budget and make it happen, but first, he wants to make sure the new school won’t be overcrowded whenever it opens.

The mayor wants capacity plans from the school board by next Wednesday. If Stoney gets that, he says the ordinance to send the money will be introduced to the city council on Nov. 8.

“It’s my hope, now, months later we will engage in a conversation with members of the school board about another of different topics pertaining to George Wythe High School,” said Stoney.

The mayor wants to be sure the school will have enough capacity for students when it opens up, but that has been a point of contention in recent school board meetings.

“We should not open a facility that is overcrowded on day one,” said Mayor Stoney. “And so there are many steps more that we will have to take before we get to the end of this process.”

Stoney says he’s simply being a steward of taxpayer dollars but is willing to give the money requested.

