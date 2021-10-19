Healthcare Pros
School board asks mayor for $10 million to put towards new George Wythe High School

(File Photo)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools school board wrote a letter to Mayor Levar Stoney requesting an extra $10 million from previous school projects to go towards building a new George Wythe High School.

In doing so this may have delayed the construction, even more. The school board rejected the mayor’s offer to work together to build the school saying ‘schools should build schools.’ The mayor said this was something that could have been resolved over 6 months ago.

“It’s my hope, now, months later we will engage in a conversation with members of the school board about another of different topics pertaining to George Wythe High School,” said Stoney.

The mayor wants to be sure the school will have enough capacity for students when it opens up, but that has been a point of contention in recent school board meetings.

“We should not open a facility that is overcrowded on day one,” said Mayor Stoney. “And so there are many steps more that we will have to take before we get to the end of this process.”

Stoney says he’s simply being a steward of taxpayer dollars but is willing to give the money requested.

