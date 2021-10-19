Healthcare Pros
RPS school board discusses next step for George Wythe, switching school meal vendor

By John Hood
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond School Board took on a packed agenda on Monday night, including a new step in the saga surrounding a new George Wythe High School and the future of school lunches.

The school board says their plan to switch meal vendors, as well as changes to their current provider, was approved by the Virginia Department of Education.

In the plan, hot meals will be served to students, which is a step away from grab-and-go meals served during the start of the pandemic.

The board also agreed they will be writing a letter to Mayor Levar Stoney to transfer leftover money from other school projects to be used to rebuild George Wythe High School.

While the board agreed on the letter, the school board chair said that the request could still take weeks due to the way the letter reads and affect the timeline of building George Wythe. Some board members said this step was taken too late.

“This is yet another hurdle and another delay to the construction of George Wythe High School, that we know is in deplorable conditions, that our teachers are working and that our students are learning in,” board member Dawn Page said.

The board chair also told members she will send more information on that process this week.

Superintendent Jason Kamras also announced that the division is 90 percent vaccinated, and beginning this week, employees who are not vaccinated will lose one day of pay a week until they receive their shot.

Discussion on the rezoning of River City Middle School will be brought up at the next board meeting in November.

RPS school board discusses next step for George Wythe, switching school meal vendor
