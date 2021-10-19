Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rep. Fortenberry indicted; accused of lying to FBI during campaign finance investigation

The Nebraska Republican says he was unaware a foreign national had made donations to his campaign.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Nebraska Republican was indicted Tuesday over a campaign finance investigation he was questioned about years ago.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s team released a YouTube video earlier Tuesday, where the congressman explained he was expecting an indictment. The video shows the congressman in a pickup truck along with his wife and dog, telling viewers he’s being accused of lying to the FBI.

“We’re shocked,” Rep. Fortenberry said in the video.

Jeff Fortenberry, in disbelief, said he cooperated with FBI agents after it was uncovered a foreign national made donations to his campaign through California donors years ago.

Fortenberry claimed he did not know the tens of thousands of dollars came from a foreign source, and told the FBI as much when they questioned him. But now, he is facing charges.

“I feel so personally betrayed,” Fortenberry said in the YouTube video. “We thought we were trying to help.”

The Republican and his wife Celeste argued this is a politically motivated effort despite the investigation originating under President Trump.

We reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Central District of California who sent us a copy of the indictment and confirmed Fortenberry is charged with concealing information and making false statements to federal authorities who were investigating foreign donations in 2016.

We also reached out to Fortenberry’s California-based legal team who rejected our request for an interview through the Fortenberry campaign.

Brendan Fischer from the Campaign Legal Center acknowledges a lot is currently unknown in this investigation, including what Fortenberry is accused of lying about.

Fischer said Fortenberry’s awareness in accepting foreign funds is a separate question from whether he was forthcoming with the FBI. But he noted this is yet another example of foreign actors trying to impact U.S. elections - even if the candidates say they aren’t aware.

“We’ve seen any number of wealthy special interests, both foreign and domestic, trying to find new ways to buy influence and trying to push the legal envelope with the expectation that they will get away with it,” Fischer said.

The indictment says through his attorney, Fortenberry has agreed to appear for an arraignment on Wednesday in United States District Court in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

(File Photo)
School board asks mayor for $10 million to put towards new George Wythe High School
With Election Day just a few weeks away, there is now a new voting method for voters who are...
New online voting option available for visually impaired
The two men running to be Virginia's next governor are logging a lot of miles around the state,...
Candidates for Virginia governor make final push for votes
After failing in its effort to draw new maps for General Assembly districts, Virginia’s new...
Congressional maps challenge Virginia redistricting panel
Five early voting satellite locations will open in Chesterfield on Oct. 18.
Five early voting locations will open in Chesterfield