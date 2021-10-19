Healthcare Pros
Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the driver who they say injured a pedestrian and left the scene.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 to the 3600 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

At the scene, a man told officers he had been walking east along Walmsley Boulevard when he was hit by a van that was also heading eastbound.

Police said the driver did not stop and was last seen heading towards Richmond Highway.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

