Police: Man arrested in connection to Hopewell double homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting that took place in Hopewell in 2020.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were called 1300 block of Central Avenue.

“Unfortunately, two people have succumbed to multiple gunshots during the middle of the afternoon here in the neighborhood, so that’s disturbing to the police chief and the staff here at our department,” Hopewell Police Lieutenant Michael Langford said.

The victims were identified as Julian Emmanuel Sharpe, 39, and Elisa Scott, 39,

On Oct. 18, around 4:05 p.m., Hopewell police say Maurice Mulrain of Hopewell was taken into custody after being apprehended by the U.S. Marshal Service for outstanding homicide charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact t Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

