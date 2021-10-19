Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested in connection to Hopewell double homicide

Maurice Mulrain
Maurice Mulrain(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting that took place in Hopewell in 2020.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were called 1300 block of Central Avenue.

“Unfortunately, two people have succumbed to multiple gunshots during the middle of the afternoon here in the neighborhood, so that’s disturbing to the police chief and the staff here at our department,” Hopewell Police Lieutenant Michael Langford said.

The victims were identified as Julian Emmanuel Sharpe, 39, and Elisa Scott, 39,

On Oct. 18, around 4:05 p.m., Hopewell police say Maurice Mulrain of Hopewell was taken into custody after being apprehended by the U.S. Marshal Service for outstanding homicide charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact t Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Gladys Knight will be returning to the Altria Theater in Richmond this December!
Gladys Knight returns to Altria Theater in December
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department will be hosting a...
Drug Take-Back Day to be held in Hanover County
Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at...
RPS school board discusses next step for George Wythe, switching school meal vendor
RPS school board discusses next step for George Wythe, switching school meal vendor
RPS school board discusses next step for George Wythe, switching school meal vendor