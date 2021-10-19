Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - A plane with 21 people onboard crashed Tuesday near an airport in Waller County, Texas.

Officials said everyone on the flight was safely removed from the plane, according to local reports. The Department of Public Safety said one person was taken to the hospital with back injuries, KTRK reported.

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the MD-80 aircraft was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Firefighters are working to put out the flames.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Officers on motorcycles in Rosies 9/11 parade involved in crash
The transit line police chief expressed his outrage that no passengers reported the rape.
Police: People appeared to record rape on Pa. transit line, didn't report it
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’