Phil Mickelson comes to Richmond for Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The professional golfer is looking to defend his title as the Dominion Energy Charity Classic champion this week.

Phil Mickelson will be playing at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course Oct. 21-24. The Classic is the first event in the three-tournament playoff for the Charles Schwab Cup.

Mickelson will be joined by other golfing legends like Ernie Els, John Daly and Jim Furyk.

The 72-player field will play three rounds starting Friday to determine which 54 players advance to next week’s event.

Since the inception of the Classic in 2016, the tournament has helped generate more than five million dollars for charities in the Richmond area.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.deccgolf.com.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.