Person killed in Mechanicsville apartment fire identified

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A person who was killed in an apartment fire in Mechanicsville on Saturday has been identified.

At 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 16, Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the Pines Apartments on Garden Park Lane for an explosion with injuries and people trapped.

Two minutes later, crews found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. A victim, identified as Selina Rand, 71, was discovered and transported to VCU Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

Two people were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Crews believe the cause of the fire was cigarette smoking and described as, ‘a rapidly developing fire fed by oxygen and the failure of a window’. No other apartments were damaged. Damages are estimated to be worth $36,000.

