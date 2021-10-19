Healthcare Pros
Person killed in Mechanicsville apartment fire identified

Cause of fire determined to be cigarette smoking
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A person who was killed in an apartment fire in Mechanicsville on Saturday has been identified.

At 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 16, Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the Pines Apartments on Garden Park Lane for an explosion with injuries and people trapped.

Two minutes later, crews found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. A victim, identified as Selina Rand, 71, was discovered and transported to VCU Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

Two people were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Crews believe the cause of the fire was cigarette smoking and described as, ‘a rapidly developing fire fed by oxygen and the failure of a window’. No other apartments were damaged. Damages are estimated to be worth $36,000.

