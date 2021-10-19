Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Officers on motorcycles in Rosies 9/11 parade involved in crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(NBC12 Viewer)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two police officers on motorcycles, as part of Rosie’s 9/11 parade, were involved in a crash.

One of the cops was from Richmond and the other was from Henrico. The Richmond police officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(NBC12)

Crews are currently clearing the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with felony murder in death of son found in freezer
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
Person killed in Mechanicsville apartment fire identified
Brenainn Sprouse
Man arrested in connection to arson case in Hanover
Gladys Knight will be returning to the Altria Theater in Richmond this December!
Gladys Knight returns to Altria Theater in December