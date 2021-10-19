Officers on motorcycles in Rosies 9/11 parade involved in crash
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two police officers on motorcycles, as part of Rosie’s 9/11 parade, were involved in a crash.
One of the cops was from Richmond and the other was from Henrico. The Richmond police officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Crews are currently clearing the scene.
