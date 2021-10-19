Officers on motorcycles in Rosies 9/11 parade involved in crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two police officers on motorcycles, as part of Rosie’s 9/11 parade, were involved in a crash.

One of the cops was from Richmond and the other was from Henrico. The Richmond police officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Motorcycle crash (NBC12)

Crews are currently clearing the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.