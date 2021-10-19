News to Know for Oct. 19: New COVID dashboard; Mixing vaccines; Chilly start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you start the day!

Chilly Start To Gorgeous Day

Temperatures gradually get warmer the next few days with dry, sunny weather expected through Thursday.

Lows will be in the mid 40s today.

RPS Meeting

The Richmond School Board took on a packed agenda on Monday night, including a new step in the saga surrounding a new George Wythe High School and the future of school lunches.

The school board says their plan to switch meal vendors, as well as changes to their current provider, was approved by the Virginia Department of Education. In the plan, hot meals will be served to students, which is a step away from grab-and-go meals served during the start of the pandemic.

The board also agreed they will be writing a letter to Mayor Levar Stoney to transfer leftover money from other school projects to be used to rebuild George Wythe High School.

Superintendent Jason Kamras also announced that the division is 90 percent vaccinated, and beginning this week, employees who are not vaccinated will lose one day of pay a week until they receive their shot.

Discussion on the rezoning of River City Middle School will be brought up at the next board meeting in November.

Redistricting Commission Update

The commission met Monday and reviewed a map that offered a compromise of sorts between those offered by Democratic and Republican consultants.

As drawn, the map would create five safe Democratic districts and five relatively safe Republican districts.

The final district is the 2nd District in parts of Hampton Roads. As redrawn, it would be very competitive.

Democrats don’t like the map. They say it blows up the district currently held by Democrat Abigail Spanberger and negates the 7-4 advantage they currently hold in the congressional delegation.

VDH’s New Dashboard

The Virginia Department of Health announced a new dashboard that displays COVID-19 cases amongst children ages 0-17.

The dashboard was added due to the increase in COVID-19 cases among children across the state.

Cases will be reported weekly by age groups:

0-4

5-11

12-15

16-17

Case counts, rates and the percentages of all cases will be recorded and updated weekly on Fridays.

Mixing Vaccines

The National Institute of Health did a study on mixing Johnson & Johnson with either Pfizer or Moderna. The hope is it would create a higher antibody response.

Dr. Taison Bell with the UVA Health Center says right now the data shows that mixing could be the best strategy, but we need to wait for CDC approval.

“If you’re interested in mixing and matching, you know, that’s not an official recommendation now,” Bell said. “So you can’t actually go and do that because this emergency use authorization, doesn’t permit that. But the hope is that this option will be at least available at some point later this month.”

The CDC meets Wednesday, and Bell says he hopes after that, there will be some clarity or approval about all this.

Mother Killed In Buggy Crash

The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 on Route 45 near Davis Lane when a 2005 Toyota Tundra struck a horse-drawn buggy traveling southbound along Route 45. The buggy was also traveling southbound.

Police said the driver of the Toyota drove on at first but then returned to the scene a short time later.

In total, there were two adults and eight children inside the buggy. Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, died at the scene. Her husband is being treated for life-threatening injuries at UVA Medical Center.

Their eight children, who range in age 9-months to 16 years old, were all taken to nearby hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Cattle Baron’s Ball Raises $1 Million!

It was a record-breaking year for the Cattle Baron’s Ball, which is presented by Haley Automotive. NBC12′s Anthony Antoine and Kelly Avellino hosted the event at Keystone Acres this weekend.

The event, which benefits the American Cancer Society, raised more than $1 million for the first time.

The money stays in Virginia to fund critical research in hopes of curing the devastating disease.

One of the many highlights was 7-year-old Jaiden Scelzo, a cancer survivor, and his family getting a surprise trip to the Smoky Mountains. The trip was gifted to the family by former Chesterfield County Sheriff Clarence Williams and his wife.

Honoring Gen. Colin Powell

Governor Ralph Northam is honoring the memory of General Colin Powell by issuing a flag order throughout the commonwealth.

In coordination with President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, all U.S. and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

The flags are to be lowered through sunset on Friday.

Final Thought

Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty to those for whom you work, and persistence - Gen. Colin Powell

