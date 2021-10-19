New online voting option available for visually impaired

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Election Day just a few weeks away, there is now a new voting method for voters who are visually impaired.

Once requested, your ballot will be delivered by email and an automated voice will read the ballot questions aloud. After the voter has made their selections, they must print out the ballot and mail it in.

Anyone interested must select the “print disabled” option on an absentee ballot request form, which needs to be submitted by Oct. 22.

If you are visually impaired and prefer to vote in person, every precinct also has a keypad device available.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.