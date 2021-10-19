Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Men throw ‘full-scale temper tantrum’ acting like ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ at car service shop, deputies say

The damage at the auto shop.
The damage at the auto shop.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said two men “emulated the Disney character Wreck-It Ralph” while throwing a “full-scale temper tantrum” at a car service shop.

Deputies were called to Mega Auto Outlet along Jefferson Davis Highway around 3 p.m. on Oct. 18.

At the scene, witnesses told deputies that four people arrived at the shop to have service done on their car.

“When they learned the repairs could not be performed until Friday, one of them began yelling. An employee instructed the group to leave as they were causing a disturbance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Instead of leaving, the sheriff’s office said one suspect, identified as Peter Usiomwanta, punched the employee in the face. That’s when a second suspect, identified as s Maliek Lee, started “overturning desks, computers and other furniture in a full-scale temper tantrum.”

Deputies said Usiomwanta joined in by throwing items and breaking furniture, and Lee also assaulted an employee.

The two other people with Usiomwanta and Lee helped pull them back before they all left in a Jeep.

A deputy followed the suspects’ vehicle and stopped them on Interstate 95 south near mile marker 137.

Usiomwanta and Lee were charged with assault and battery and felony vandalism. Both were held in jail on a $1,500 secure bond.

Peter Usiomwanta and Maliek Lee
Peter Usiomwanta and Maliek Lee(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Crystal Smith-Johnson is working to prove to the IRS and Social Security Administration that...
‘I am not dead:’ Daughter works to prove mother is alive
Chesterfield Police will soon take the PIT maneuver on the road to help stop pursuits quickly...
Chesterfield Police start PIT maneuver training
(File Photo)
School board asks mayor for $10 million to put towards new George Wythe High School
Isiah Brown
Federal lawsuit filed against Spotsylvania deputy, sheriff in shooting of Isiah Brown