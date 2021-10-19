Men throw ‘full-scale temper tantrum’ acting like ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ at car service shop, deputies say

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said two men “emulated the Disney character Wreck-It Ralph” while throwing a “full-scale temper tantrum” at a car service shop.

Deputies were called to Mega Auto Outlet along Jefferson Davis Highway around 3 p.m. on Oct. 18.

At the scene, witnesses told deputies that four people arrived at the shop to have service done on their car.

“When they learned the repairs could not be performed until Friday, one of them began yelling. An employee instructed the group to leave as they were causing a disturbance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Instead of leaving, the sheriff’s office said one suspect, identified as Peter Usiomwanta, punched the employee in the face. That’s when a second suspect, identified as s Maliek Lee, started “overturning desks, computers and other furniture in a full-scale temper tantrum.”

Deputies said Usiomwanta joined in by throwing items and breaking furniture, and Lee also assaulted an employee.

The two other people with Usiomwanta and Lee helped pull them back before they all left in a Jeep.

A deputy followed the suspects’ vehicle and stopped them on Interstate 95 south near mile marker 137.

Usiomwanta and Lee were charged with assault and battery and felony vandalism. Both were held in jail on a $1,500 secure bond.

Peter Usiomwanta and Maliek Lee (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.